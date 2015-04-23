SEOUL, April 23 Private consumption in South
Korea has recovered slightly but growth in the sector cannot be
seen as high, a Bank of Korea official said on Thursday
following the release of first-quarter growth figures.
"We are still in the process of recovering but it is hard to
say that activity has risen greatly," said Jeon Seung-cheol,
director general of the Bank of Korea's economic statistics
department.
Jeon was referring to domestic consumption which rose 0.6
percent on a quarterly basis in the January-March quarter,
compared to 0.5 percent growth in October to December last
year.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)