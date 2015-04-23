SEOUL, April 23 Private consumption in South Korea has recovered slightly but growth in the sector cannot be seen as high, a Bank of Korea official said on Thursday following the release of first-quarter growth figures.

"We are still in the process of recovering but it is hard to say that activity has risen greatly," said Jeon Seung-cheol, director general of the Bank of Korea's economic statistics department.

Jeon was referring to domestic consumption which rose 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis in the January-March quarter, compared to 0.5 percent growth in October to December last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)