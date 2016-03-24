(For full table, please click )
SEOUL, March 25 South Korea's economy grew a
seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent during the final three months of
last year over the previous quarter, revised central bank data
showed on Friday, slightly faster than an earlier estimate.
It was better than a 0.6 percent rise estimated by the Bank
of Korea in late January, although still slower than a revised
1.2 percent gain recorded for the quarter to September, the
central bank data showed.
The upward revision owed mostly to the fact that
construction spending turned out to have contracted less than
earlier estimated, the data showed.
Over a year earlier, Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a
revised 3.1 percent during the quarter to December, also up a
notch from a 3.0 percent increase estimated earlier.
For the whole of last year, South Korea's trade-reliant
economy grew by 2.6 percent, the revised data showed, the same
as the earlier estimate.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)