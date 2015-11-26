SEOUL Nov 26 South Korea's economy maintained
its modest recovery into the middle of this month led by solid
growth in private consumption, construction spending and
service-sector output, the central bank said on Thursday.
The Bank of Korea said in a monthly report on regional
economic conditions that manufacturing output posted little
growth but service-sector output grew slightly. The report
covers a roughly 30-day period up to the middle of the month.
It said among the key categories of expenditure, private
consumption and construction investment enjoyed modest growth
whereas capital investment was little changed.
The report noted that weak exports did not bode well for
manufacturing output.
In a monthly news conference on Nov. 12, Bank of Korea
Governor Lee Ju-yeol resisted calls for more policy easing,
saying domestic demand would be solid enough to offset weak
exports.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)