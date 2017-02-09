SEOUL Feb 9 Bank lending to South Korean
households rose 0.1 trillion won ($87.14 million) in January,
central bank data showed on Thursday, marking the smallest
monthly net rise since borrowing fell 2.2 trillion won in
January 2014.
In December, households borrowed a net 3.4 trillion won from
banks, revised down from a 3.5 trillion won rise reported
earlier.
The Bank of Korea said the modest gain in January was due to
seasonal reasons, as the cold winter weather at the start of the
year usually results in fewer real estate transactions. The
monthly data is not adjusted for seasonal patterns.
The January rise was smaller than a net 1.7 trillion won
average rise seen in January 2015 and 2016, but higher than an
average 1.7 trillion won decline seen in the same month from
2010 to 2014.
Household borrowing in South Korea has surged since the
central bank kicked off its easing cycle in mid-2012 and
especially after it started heading down to record lows in early
2015.
($1 = 1,147.6000 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)