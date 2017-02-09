SEOUL Feb 9 Bank lending to South Korean households rose 0.1 trillion won ($87.14 million) in January, central bank data showed on Thursday, marking the smallest monthly net rise since borrowing fell 2.2 trillion won in January 2014.

In December, households borrowed a net 3.4 trillion won from banks, revised down from a 3.5 trillion won rise reported earlier.

The Bank of Korea said the modest gain in January was due to seasonal reasons, as the cold winter weather at the start of the year usually results in fewer real estate transactions. The monthly data is not adjusted for seasonal patterns.

The January rise was smaller than a net 1.7 trillion won average rise seen in January 2015 and 2016, but higher than an average 1.7 trillion won decline seen in the same month from 2010 to 2014.

Household borrowing in South Korea has surged since the central bank kicked off its easing cycle in mid-2012 and especially after it started heading down to record lows in early 2015. ($1 = 1,147.6000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)