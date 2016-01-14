SEOUL South Korea's top financial regulator said on Thursday it sees a slight slowing in household debt growth in 2016 thanks to government steps set to be enforced this year as well from an expected rise in borrowing costs stemming from higher U.S. rates.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement the quality of new and existing borrowing is expected to improve alongside an easing in debt growth.

The FSC noted the government's decision to tighten bank guidelines when screening applicants for loans, announced in mid-December, would help ease debt growth.

The statement was released as the FSC, along with other ministries, readied a presentation to the presidential Blue House on Thursday detailing its policy direction this year.

"The speed of household debt growth is expected to slow slightly due to tightened bank screening measures and the U.S. rate hike," it said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last month to begin raising rates is expected to push up borrowing costs in South Korea, which in turn is seen holding back debt growth.

In further efforts to lessen the debt burden on South Korean households, the FSC also said it will aim to lift the ratio of amortised loans to 50 percent of the total bank lending to households by the end of 2017.

This moves the target up from 45 percent set in July last year for the end of 2017, which will be President Park Geun-hye's final full year in office before her term ends in early 2018.

The report comes a day after Park said in a televised press conference that the government will continue efforts to improve the quantity and quality of household debt this year.

