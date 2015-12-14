SEOUL Dec 14 South Korean banks will tighten
guidelines next year when screening applicants for loans, the
country's top financial regulator said on Monday, stepping up
efforts by policymakers to rein in snowballing household debt in
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Financial Services Commission's (FSC) guidelines will
require banks to more closely assess households' ability to
payback loans fully, moving away from the current focus on
whether borrowers can pay back interest.
Banks nationwide will start calculating borrowing limits for
applicants by assuming higher rates ahead to reflect U.S.
Federal Reserve's pending rate hike, the guidelines said.
The new guidelines will be enforced starting Feb. 1 next
year for banks located in the Seoul and metropolitan areas
around it and May 2 for the rest.
There will be increased scrutiny on debt applicants who live
outside Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area currently
not subject to debt-to-income ratio when borrowing money. They
will be asked to provide more data on their regular income and
or spending, like credit card data and insurance payments.
Banks will also aim to have borrowers amortise their loans
at fixed-rates, in line with regulations enforced from last year
to help borrowers steer away from non-amortised loans with
floating rates.
The guidelines were formed by a joint taskforce with
officials from a number of institutions including the Bank of
Korea, the finance ministry as well as the country's federation
of banks.
Policymakers worry higher rates in the United States could
eventually filter into higher borrowing costs at home and hurt
households, especially as household debt has been rising at a
swift pace compared to previous years due to record-low interest
rates. The current base rate is at 1.50 percent.
Credit owed by households rose 10.4 percent this year as of
end-September compared to last year, much higher than 6.5
percent last year and 5.7 percent in 2013, according to data
from the Bank of Korea.
South Korean households' debt-to-disposable-income ratio was
163.8 percent at end-2012, well above the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 134.8
percent.
All of the roughly 7,300 banks belonging to 16 chains in
South Korea will be required to update their screening process
although banks can be flexible in the implementation of the
rules, according to a FSC official.
The FSC said it will maintain the current loan-to-value and
debt-to-income ratios.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)