UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's house prices rose 0.47 percent in September from August, extending their gains into a 25th month and taking the annual growth rate to a 41-month high, private-sector figures showed on Thursday.
Kookmin Bank, South Korea's top mortgage lender, said its composite house transaction price index rose 4.14 percent in September from a year before, the fastest annual growth since a 4.25 percent rise in April 2012. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.