SEOUL Nov 1 South Korea's house price growth in October in monthly terms accelerated to its fastest rate in a year, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Tuesday.

Kookmin Bank's composite housing purchase price index rose 0.24 percent in October over the previous month, which was the fastest growth since November last year. It compared to a 0.14 percent rise in September.

From a year earlier, the index rose 1.64 percent, slowing from 1.74 percent growth in September, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)