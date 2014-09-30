SEOUL, Sept 30 Housing prices across South Korea
rose for a 13th consecutive month in September, taking their
annual growth to the fastest pace in more than two years, data
from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Tuesday.
Data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website showed its
housing purchase price composite index rose 0.27 percent in
September from August and by 1.99 percent from a year ago.
The index has risen every month since falling 0.04 percent
in August 2013. Annual growth in September this year was the
highest since a 2.51 percent gain in July 2012, the data showed.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)