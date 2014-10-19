SEOUL Oct 20 For a country trying to avoid the
menace of deflation, South Korea is receiving timely help from
unusual quarters - the country's landlord and their tenants.
Interest rates at historic lows have wrought a change in
traditional rental contracts that could gradually unleash tens
of billions of dollars for more productive uses like consumption
and home buying.
Landlords have for decades operated the "jeonse" rental
system, whereby tenants pay a deposit that can be more than half
the home's value instead of having to pay a monthly rent.
There is a huge pool of funds being under utilised. Nomura
estimates that there was some $400 billion tied up in jeonse
deposits in 2012, equal to one-third of South Korea's annual
economic output.
But the jeonse system appears to be going out of fashion, as
most landlords can't make high enough returns from stashing the
money in bank deposits paying just 2.5 percent - they will go
down again after the central bank lowered its policy rate
further last week.
Using the funds as leverage to further invest in the real
estate market holds little attraction for landlords either.
Prices have been flat.
Jeonse accounted for slightly more than half of rentals
early this year, sharply down from nearly 70 percent in early
2011, land ministry data showed.
"The sharp drop in interest rates is the most important
factor behind this phenomenon as home owners want to make up for
the shrinking income as much as possible," Kim Eun-kyung, a
consultant at Samsung Securities said.
"The jeonse deposit money has mostly been illiquid, but the
declining jeonse contracts will turn the money more liquid,
more ready to spend on consumption or paying back loans,
although this will happen very gradually," Kim added.
South Korea's ageing population - the number of working-age
people between 15 and 64 will begin shrinking from 2017 - also
heralds lower demand for rentals, as typically demand comes from
younger people.
Landlords have responded to the changing market environment
by either charging a monthly rental, or asking for a
substantially higher jeonse deposit, which should further reduce
demand for such rentals.
Either way, the prospect of less money locked up in the
jeonse system, and more becoming available for people to spend,
invest, or buy their own homes should be a boon for the economy.
Young Sun Kwon, an economist at Nomura in Hong Kong and a
former official with South Korea's central bank, estimated that
renters have borrowed about 64 trillion won ($60 billion) to
fund jeonse deposits.
The trend away from jeonse rentals comes at a good time for
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who fears Asia's
fourth-largest economy could go the way of Japan and slip into
deflation. The extra money coming into circulation will help his
strategy to lift asset prices as a way to boost consumption.
Lee Yeon-hee, an office worker in her 20s in Seoul, had
rented through a jeonse contract, with a deposit of 80 million
won, until her landlord demanded an extra 15 million won
increase. At the same time, with South Korea's economy slowing,
her father's small-scale machine assembly business failed.
"I couldn't accept the demand for an increased jeonse," Lee
said. She now pays a monthly rent of 400,000 won, and has used
the returned deposit to pay off a loan and support her parents.
NEW ERA, OUTDATED SYSTEM
As jeonse rentals have fallen and the benefits of Choi's
policies come through, analysts see clear signs that people are
using money for more productive purposes, like home buying.
Home prices have risen for 13 consecutive months and,
according to data from Kookmin Bank, have gained 1.41 percent so
far this year, following a mere 0.37 percent gain last year and
a fall of 0.03 percent in 2012.
The jeonse system developed decades ago, when banks' lending
was focused on financing South Korea's rapid industrialisation,
and the mortgage lending market was under-developed in a country
emerging from the ravages of post-war poverty.
The country passed through a long phase of high economic
growth, which fuelled inflation, high interest rates and rising
property prices, all of which sustained the jeonse system in the
past.
"When the country was short of capital and short of proper
retail banking service, the jeonse system contributed a lot to
economic development, but times have changed and much of the
money does little for economic growth," said Kwon.
If just 5 percent of money now tied up in jeonse deposits
flowed back into consumer spending, it would amount to 20
trillion won, equivalent to 3 percent of annual private
consumption, according to Reuters' calculations based on central
bank data.
While the government has not said it wants to abolish
jeonse, some officials say in private that waning popularity of
the jeonse system was good for the country over the long term.
"The country should abolish it, and as long as it is done in
an orderly manner, it will make big contribution to the
economy," said Kwon.
(1 US dollar = 1,069.0000 Korean won)
