SEOUL Dec 1 Housing prices across South Korea rose 0.20 percent in November from October, marking a 15th consecutive monthly gain and easing some of the concerns about cooling consumer sentiment, data from a private bank showed on Monday.

It was slower than a 0.29 percent monthly increase in October, but housing prices rose an annual 2.11 percent in November, the fastest pace since a 2.51 percent rise in July 2012, data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)