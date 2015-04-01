SEOUL, April 1 South Korean house prices rose by 0.41 percent in March from the previous month, faster than a 0.23 percent gain in February, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday.

The data from Kookmin Bank also showed the composite housing purchase price index rose by 2.32 percent in March from a year earlier, compared with a 2.19 percent gain in February. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)