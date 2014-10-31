SEOUL Oct 31 Housing prices across South Korea rose 0.29 percent in October from September, the sharpest gain in nearly three years and the 14th consecutive monthly increase, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

This follows a 0.27 percent rise in September and marked the fastest growth since a 0.40 percent gain in November 2011, according to data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website.

On an annual basis house prices rose at their fastest since July 2012, according to the bank's index. The index was up 2.08 percent in October from a year earlier, following a gain of 1.99 percent in September.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)