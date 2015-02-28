SEOUL Feb 28 South Korean house prices rose in
February for the 18th month running and by the fastest annual
pace in 31 months, private sector data showed on Saturday,
backing government optimism for the economy's sustained
recovery.
The data that Kookmin Bank, the top local mortgage lender,
published on its website showed the
composite housing price index rose 0.23 percent in February from
January and by 2.19 percent from a year before.
South Korea's house prices have gained every month since
September 2013 and February's annual growth marked the fastest
pace since a 2.51 percent increase in July 2012. House prices
rose 2.10 percent last year after a 0.37 percent gain in 2013.
The country implemented a series of stimulus measures late
last year, including billions of dollars worth of public
spending plans and two interest rate cuts, to keep Asia's
fourth-largest economy on the recovery track.
Economists expect at least one more cut in the central
bank's policy interest rate by June, but Bank of
Korea and government officials have until now refused to signal
that a further rate cut is imminent.
Policymakers in South Korea are especially concerned about
the recently accelerating growth in household debt led by
mortgage borrowings as the heavy consumer debt burden has been
widely cited as a top risk for the country.
The central bank's quarterly data showed on Thursday
mortgage loans owed by households grew 3.2 percent by the end of
December from three months before and by 10.2 percent from a
year earlier, both setting records.
The finance ministry has recently been talking up the
country's economic prospects and analysts take the government's
optimistic remarks as indicating it does not want a further
interest rate cut.
