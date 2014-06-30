SEOUL, June 30 Housing prices across South Korea
rose for a tenth consecutive month in June, bringing their
annual growth rate to the highest in nearly two years, data from
the country's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.
Kookmin Bank's housing price index rose 0.07 percent in June
from the previous month, the same as in May and the tenth
monthly gain in a row, according to data that the bank published
on its website (www.kbstar.com).
Compared with a year before, housing prices in June were up
1.49 percent, accelerating from a 1.38 percent annual gain in
May and setting the fastest annual pace since 1.90 percent in
August 2012, the data showed.
