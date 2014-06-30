SEOUL, June 30 Housing prices across South Korea rose for a tenth consecutive month in June, bringing their annual growth rate to the highest in nearly two years, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

Kookmin Bank's housing price index rose 0.07 percent in June from the previous month, the same as in May and the tenth monthly gain in a row, according to data that the bank published on its website (www.kbstar.com).

Compared with a year before, housing prices in June were up 1.49 percent, accelerating from a 1.38 percent annual gain in May and setting the fastest annual pace since 1.90 percent in August 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)