People watch television broadcast of a news report on President Park Geun-hye releasing a statement to the public in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016. Park Ji-hye/News1 via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday the economy faces more downside risks due to an influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye who asked parliament on Tuesday for her to leave office.

"Until the third quarter, our economy was doing well but now the recovery is softening due to uncertainties growing at home and abroad," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in opening remarks at a regular government meeting in Seoul.

"The economy faces more downside risks now as consumer and investor sentiment contract, caused by the recent political situation here."

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)