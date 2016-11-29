Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday the economy faces more downside risks due to an influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye who asked parliament on Tuesday for her to leave office.
"Until the third quarter, our economy was doing well but now the recovery is softening due to uncertainties growing at home and abroad," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in opening remarks at a regular government meeting in Seoul.
"The economy faces more downside risks now as consumer and investor sentiment contract, caused by the recent political situation here."
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.