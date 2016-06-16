South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho (L) and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a group photo session during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Shanghai, China February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Friday economic conditions inside and outside the country for the second half of the year do not look favourable, citing structural issues at home and a sluggish global recovery.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a speech ahead of a meeting in Seoul that the government was seeking "aggressive fiscal reinforcements" to address weak exports, softening domestic consumption and other economic risks.

The comments came a day after his vice finance minister told Reuters in an interview the government is mulling over a supplementary budget along with other measures to bolster the economy.

