BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
SEJONG, South Korea, July 7 South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday that growth this year would have been better than 2014 had it not been for a recent outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told reporters that sharp economic growth such as in the past was unlikely to occur again.
Tax revenue for this year is "pretty good" as of now, Choi said. He added that the current Greece debt crisis would have a limited impact on the local economy. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Shin-hyung Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.