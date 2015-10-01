* Sept exports -8.3 pct y/y (Reuters poll -10.0 pct)
* Aug industrial output +0.4 pct m/m (Reuters poll -1.1 pct)
* Domestic demand keeps up to support economic recovery
* Case for additional interest-rate cut eases
(Recasts throughout with Sept exports, new details)
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Oct 1 South Korean exports in September
fell for a ninth consecutive month on-year but were offset by
signs of a pick-up in domestic demand, undermining the case for
an additional interest rate cut soon.
Exports fell 8.3 percent in September from a year earlier,
less than a median 10.0 percent drop forecast in a Reuters
survey and improving from a revised 14.9 percent decline in
August, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.
"Domestic demand appears to be sustaining its recovery and
the recovering real-estate market also supports a further
pick-up in domestic demand down the road," said Moon Hong-cheol,
a fixed-income analyst at Dongbu Securities. "Exports are not a
direct factor for central bank policy consideration and
therefore I think the case for an interest rate cut has
diminished."
The finance ministry expressed confidence on Thursday the
recovery in domestic demand would accelerate, helped by a
government-initiated discount sales campaign, dubbed the South
Korean version of the U.S.'s post-Thanksgiving Black Friday
shopping spree.
Thursday marked the first day of the two-week sale campaign,
under which the finance ministry said earlier around 26,000
stores across the country including big department and discount
stores have pledged to offer discounts of up to 70 percent.
Separate data from the statistics agency showed earlier in
the day that industrial output in August grew by a seasonally
adjusted 0.4 percent from July, better than a median 1.1 percent
fall tipped in the Reuters survey.
The won and share prices rose while the main
bond futures contract fell as the August output and
September exports figures eased concerns over Asia's
fourth-largest economy, limiting the prospects of an interest
rate cut.
Data from Statistics Korea also showed the retail sales
index rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in August from
July on top of a revised 2.0 percent gain in July, extending its
recovery from weakness in much of the first half of the year.
The Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate
by a total of 1 percentage point to record-low 1.50 percent in
four steps between August last year and June this year to spur
consumer spending at a time of depressed export demand.
This and the government's stimulus measures did help spark a
pick-up in the local property market, with a key private-sector
indicator showing early on Thursday that house prices rose for a
25th consecutive month in September on-month.
The Bank of Korea is due to release its revised economic
growth forecasts for this and next year on Oct. 15. It is widely
expected to lower its 2.8 percent growth forecast for this year
while rates will likely be kept unchanged if the downgrade is
marginal.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi and Shin-hyung Lee;
Editing by Eric Meijer)