(Adds more vice finance minister comments, background)
SEOUL Oct 8 South Korea's central bank is
maintaining appropriate accommodative monetary policy at the
moment, the vice finance minister told reporters on Thursday.
Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan made the comments on
the sidelines of an event in Seoul. He was asked whether the
economy needed an extra policy boost.
"We plan to keep our current expansionary stance for
macroeconomic policy," Joo said. "The Bank of Korea has also
been maintaining appropriate accommodative monetary policy."
His remarks come just a week before the Bank of Korea makes
its next policy decision on Oct. 15. The country's base interest
rate currently stands at 1.50 percent.
Joo said economic growth this year is expected to exceed the
International Monetary Fund's recently revised forecast of 2.7
percent for South Korea.
"Global trade on a whole has declined a bit and our exports
have fallen, but we are trying our best to respond to that
weakness," he said.
The government currently sees this year's growth at 3.1
percent but Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said earlier this
week there are downside risks facing that forecast.
Joo reiterated the government's stance that foreign exchange
authorities will step in to "smooth" foreign exchange levels in
the case of sharp volatility in currency markets.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing
by Eric Meijer)