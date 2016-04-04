SEJONG, South Korea, April 4 South Korea has
shown signs of a rebound from February onward, but a clear
upward trend has still to emerge and there are increasing
downside risks, the country's vice finance minister said on
Monday.
"We saw a sluggish first quarter as the effects of year-end
policies to boost growth expired, but towards the end of the
first quarter we noted signs of a rebound, especially in
February," Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok told a news
conference in the city of Sejong, south of Seoul.
"However, it is difficult to say that we are on a firm
rebound trend."
The government acknowledges the fragility of the economic
recovery, but it has no plans yet to revise its 2016 GDP
forecast of 3.1 percent, the vice minister said, without
elaborating the on the risks South Korea faces.
The finance ministry will release its next economic
forecasts mid-year.
The Bank of Korea, however, is set to revise its forecasts
later this month, and it is widely expected to cut its current
growth forecast of 3.0 percent as the governor said last week
that GDP growth this year is likely to fall under that level.
Choi also reiterated the finance minister's comments from
earlier this year that the government may announce some changes
to its existing capital controls by the end of June, in case of
possible outflows.
Recent fluctuations in global financial markets were not
South Korea's problems alone and government officials were
watching developments, Choi said.
The vice minister added that the real estate market is
unlikely to show any sharp price movements this year, taking a
breather after the government launched a number of policies in
2015 to revive activity in the housing market.
Separately, Choi confirmed a Reuters report from last week
that South Korea's central bank will likely select two local
banks to handle clearing and settlement services ahead of the
launch of a yuan-won market in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)