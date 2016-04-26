* Media says Park favours move in the direction of QE

SEOUL, April 26 South Korea President Park Geun-hye said a version of quantitative easing that would involve changing the central bank's charter to let it buy more types of securities should be "positively" considered, according to media on Tuesday.

"My position is that we consider this positively. We will make efforts to try and move in that direction," Yonhap News Agency quoted Park as saying in a roundtable with local chief editors at the Blue House. Foreign media were not invited.

At present, the central bank is allowed to buy only treasury bonds and government-backed securities.

The Blue House declined to comment on the issue or confirm the president's remarks.

Park had been asked her opinion on the ruling Saenuri Party's economic campaign pledge, which had involved suggestions that the Bank of Korea (BOK) be enabled to buy bonds from the Korea Development Bank (KDB) or buy mortgage-backed securities to boost monetary stimulus.

To do this, the BOK's charter must be amended via parliamentary approval.

The Saenuri Party eventually lost its majority in parliament in an election this month, which left many doubting the party's goals could be achieved.

"Do we need what the Saenuri Party suggested right now? No. It's not like KDB can't find demand for its bonds," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale in Seoul.

"When considering the Bank of Korea's independence, it's a really ugly picture. Calling for a rate cut would have looked better," he said.

Earlier this month after the BOK kept interest rates steady at 1.50 percent, Governor Lee Ju-yeol addressed the issue, saying it is not the central bank's time to step up and buy KDB bonds to help it finance corporate restructuring.

Lee also said monetary policy would focus on boosting economic recovery.

The BOK is traditionally independent from parliament and the Blue House, but the central bank has struggled with its relationship with the latter as the president appoints its governors. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)