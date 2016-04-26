* Media says Park favours move in the direction of QE
* Blue House declines to comment on the issue
* Bank of Korea now can only buy limited instruments
SEOUL, April 26 South Korea President Park
Geun-hye said a version of quantitative easing that would
involve changing the central bank's charter to let it buy more
types of securities should be "positively" considered, according
to media on Tuesday.
"My position is that we consider this positively. We will
make efforts to try and move in that direction," Yonhap News
Agency quoted Park as saying in a roundtable with local chief
editors at the Blue House. Foreign media were not invited.
At present, the central bank is allowed to buy only treasury
bonds and government-backed securities.
The Blue House declined to comment on the issue or confirm
the president's remarks.
Park had been asked her opinion on the ruling Saenuri
Party's economic campaign pledge, which had involved suggestions
that the Bank of Korea (BOK) be enabled to buy bonds from the
Korea Development Bank (KDB) or buy mortgage-backed securities
to boost monetary stimulus.
To do this, the BOK's charter must be amended via
parliamentary approval.
The Saenuri Party eventually lost its majority in parliament
in an election this month, which left many doubting the party's
goals could be achieved.
"Do we need what the Saenuri Party suggested right now? No.
It's not like KDB can't find demand for its bonds," said Oh
Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale in Seoul.
"When considering the Bank of Korea's independence, it's a
really ugly picture. Calling for a rate cut would have looked
better," he said.
Earlier this month after the BOK kept interest rates steady
at 1.50 percent, Governor Lee Ju-yeol addressed the issue,
saying it is not the central bank's time to step up and buy KDB
bonds to help it finance corporate restructuring.
Lee also said monetary policy would focus on boosting
economic recovery.
The BOK is traditionally independent from parliament and the
Blue House, but the central bank has struggled with its
relationship with the latter as the president appoints its
governors.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)