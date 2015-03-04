* Govt to maintain expansionary policy
* Strong housing market to prop up recovery
* Oil plunge positive for consumption
SEOUL, March 4 South Korea's economic recovery
remains weak despite a pick up in momentum, and uncertainties
from sluggishness in the euro zone, China and Japan pose
downside risks, Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said on
Wednesday.
Choi underscored the importance of maintaining the
government's fiscal expansionary stance, but also noted that
structural reform is critical to bolstering the recovery.
"It will be difficult to achieve economic activity if we do
not engage in aggressive structural reform," the minister said
in a speech to a forum in Seoul.
Choi was guardedly optimistic about the outlook for Asia's
fourth-largest economy, however, pointing to the recent strength
in the housing market as a positive indication for consumption
growth.
And despite some concerns of a stretched government balance
sheet, "we will keep our expansionary policies until the
recovery is tangible," he said.
South Korea's growth halved from the previous quarter to 0.4
percent in the fourth quarter last year, the central bank
estimated in January, on weak government spending and overseas
demand.
In his speech, Choi continued to highlight the headwinds
facing South Korea.
"Our economy has shown partial improvement and the flame of
hope has been lit, but there are uncertainties abroad. There are
hopes that the situation in the U.S. will improve, but the euro
zone, Japan and China remain as downside risks."
The Bank of Korea cut interest rates twice last year in 25
basis point steps in August and October, taking the policy rate
to a record-matching low of 2.00 percent. Some economists expect
the central bank will cut once more at the March 12 meeting or
April.
The central bank has cited rocketing household debt as one
of the reasons for resisting further rate cuts since October.
Commenting on the recent oil plunge, Choi said it remains
the biggest positive factor for the local economy for now,
although it has resulted in persistently low inflation in South
Korea.
"I don't know whether to laugh or cry over inflation. There
have been concerns over deflation due to this prolonged
situation of low inflation," he said, but reiterated that
deflation fears were overstated.
The comments come a day after February inflation in South
Korea reached its lowest annual pace since mid-1999 at 0.5
percent.
