SEOUL Aug 27 South Korea's economy, especially
the service industry, has made a recovery since early July as
the negative effects from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome during the previous two months began to fade, the
central bank said on Thursday.
The Bank of Korea said in a report that department and
discount store sales have recovered to levels seen before the
outbreak of the deadly virus, although it offered no numbers.
Revised retail data for July on Wednesday showed signs of
improvement while consumer sentiment for August rose for a
second straight month.
Major shopping districts in central Seoul were recovering
from a steep decline in the number of shoppers after people had
avoided crowds out of fear of catching MERS, the Bank of Korea
said.
Cosmetics stores in central Seoul saw sales slide 50.0 and
66.0 percent in annual terms in June and July respectively, the
central bank data showed, while sales in August are expected to
decline 15 to 20 percent as business picks up.
The recovery in services has mainly been thanks to local
shoppers, while tourism is expected to take longer to recover,
the Bank of Korea said.
The number of tourists visiting South Korea fell 41.0 and
53.5 percent in June and July year-on-year, respectively, and
also declined an estimated 32 percent in the first 20 days of
August on an annual basis, said the report.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)