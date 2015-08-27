SEOUL Aug 27 South Korea's economy, especially the service industry, has made a recovery since early July as the negative effects from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome during the previous two months began to fade, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea said in a report that department and discount store sales have recovered to levels seen before the outbreak of the deadly virus, although it offered no numbers.

Revised retail data for July on Wednesday showed signs of improvement while consumer sentiment for August rose for a second straight month.

Major shopping districts in central Seoul were recovering from a steep decline in the number of shoppers after people had avoided crowds out of fear of catching MERS, the Bank of Korea said.

Cosmetics stores in central Seoul saw sales slide 50.0 and 66.0 percent in annual terms in June and July respectively, the central bank data showed, while sales in August are expected to decline 15 to 20 percent as business picks up.

The recovery in services has mainly been thanks to local shoppers, while tourism is expected to take longer to recover, the Bank of Korea said.

The number of tourists visiting South Korea fell 41.0 and 53.5 percent in June and July year-on-year, respectively, and also declined an estimated 32 percent in the first 20 days of August on an annual basis, said the report. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)