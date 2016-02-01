UPDATE 1-Bunge jumps on report of possible Glencore takeover
May 23 Shares of Bunge Ltd surged on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that commodities trader Glencore Plc has approached the U.S. agribusiness group about a takeover.
SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea will unveil on Wednesday measures aimed at boosting economic growth in the face of increased uncertainties, its finance minister said on Tuesday, citing Japan's negative interest rate policy as one of them.
"External uncertainties have increased since the start of the year due to volatile Chinese stocks, falling oil prices and negative interest rates adopted by the Bank of Japan," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a scheduled meeting with business lobby groups.
"Tomorrow we will announce measures to support the economy in the first quarter." (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
WASHINGTON, May 23 Germany's trade surplus with the United States is beneficial to both countries given that German machinery exported to the world's largest economy is used in manufacturing there, visiting Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.