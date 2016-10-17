SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's economic growth is still expected to meet the government's expecattions this year, although recent strikes at Hyundai Motor Co and the discontinuation of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note 7 sales pose downside risks, the deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Lee Chan-woo told a news briefing on Monday that Samsung Electronics' troubles could have a negative impact on the country's growth, particularly in the third and fourth quarters.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)