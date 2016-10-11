BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's finance minister expressed worries on Tuesday that ongoing strikes in a number of industries, like auto and rail, could hamper the economy's recovery momentum if they are extended for a longer period of time.
"We strongly urge the employees at the cargo alliance, state-run companies and carmakers to stop their strike action immediately and return to their workplace," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho in a speech for a regular government meeting.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.