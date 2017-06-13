SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief
on Tuesday said the bank will coordinate with the government and
share its assessment on the economy, a day after the bank gave
its first signal it may consider raising interest rates if the
economy continues to improve.
"As the Bank of Korea conducts monetary policy, we will
share our understanding of the economy and closely coordinate
with the government as we make makes appropriate policy
suggestions, so that we can contribute to the overall economic
development," Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a meeting with the
new finance minister Kim Dong-yeon in the bank's headquarter in
central Seoul.
While the bank's independence to set monetary policy is
guaranteed by law, the government has a long track record of
pressuring the central bank to cooperate on policy direction.
Lee cited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes,
soaring household debt and high youth unemployment as risks to
growth, although recovery sentiment has been improving thanks to
a robust exports.
Lee on Monday gave his first signal that the central bank
may consider raising interest rates if the economy
shows signs of a robust recovery..
The BOK's current interest rate is at a record low of 1.25
percent.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)