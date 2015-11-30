SEOUL South Korea's annual inflation in November accelerated to its highest in a year, mirroring a steady recovery in consumption, government data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed, up from a 0.9 percent increase in October. This was the fastest rise since November last year.

The result beat a median 0.9 percent rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

"It's meaningful inflation is now in the 1-percent range," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities. Inflation stayed below 1 percent from December last year to October, sparking worries over possible deflation.

Recent data, including industrial output results for October released on Monday, have shown services and retail sales posting robust activity as consumption stays on its rebound course.

Tuesday's data showed services prices rose 2.2 percent in November on-year, the highest since a 2.3 percent rise in February 2012.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, accelerated in November to 2.4 percent in annual terms from 2.3 percent in October to stand at its highest since January this year.

Month-on-month inflation ticked down 0.1 percent in November over October.

"Uncertainties still persist, including low commodity prices and the slowing rise in housing prices. It won't be easy for GDP this year to meet the government's goal," Park said.

The government currently forecasts this year's GDP growth at 2.7 percent.

(Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)