SEOUL South Korea's producer prices fell in December for a 17th consecutive month in annual terms but the pace of decline slowed considerably, central bank data showed on Tuesday, a sign of weakening deflationary pressure.

The producer price index for December dropped 3.9 percent from a year earlier, far less than a revised 4.7 percent fall in November and the smallest annual drop since June, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The slowing pace of decline in producer prices, along with accelerating growth in service charges, offers indications that deflationary pressure in Asia's fourth-largest economy may be weakening.

The service sector's producer price index rose 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier, up from a revised 1.2 percent increase in November and the fastest gain since June, the data showed.

