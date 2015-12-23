SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's central bank chief warned on Wednesday against interpreting its new inflation target as suggesting a further interest rate cut soon, while keeping his position that policy will be data-dependent.

During his monthly meeting with private-sector experts, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said there appeared to be "a gap" between the central bank and those predicting a further rate cut on how to interpret the revised inflation target.

In a scheduled revision, the BOK last week set its consumer inflation target at 2 percent for the 2016-2018 period, compared with a 2.5-3.5 percent range it had for the three-year period ending this year.

"The inflation target set at 2 percent is a level which the Bank of Korea will pursue over the medium term instead of a goal for it to achieve over the short term," Lee said.

Some economists have taken the new target, set much higher than November's annual test inflation rate of 1.0 percent, as indicating that the BOK would further cut the policy interest rate to boost inflation.

Between mid-2014 and June this year, the central bank cut the policy interest rate by a total of 1 percentage point in four steps. Since June, the rate has remained at a record-low 1.5 percent.