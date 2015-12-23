SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's central bank chief
warned on Wednesday against interpreting its new inflation
target as suggesting a further interest rate cut soon, while
keeping his position that policy will be data-dependent.
During his monthly meeting with private-sector experts, Bank
of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said there appeared to be "a gap"
between the central bank and those predicting a further rate cut
on how to interpret the revised inflation target.
In a scheduled revision, the BOK last week set its consumer
inflation target at 2 percent for the 2016-2018 period, compared
with a 2.5-3.5 percent range it had for the three-year period
ending this year.
"The inflation target set at 2 percent is a level which the
Bank of Korea will pursue over the medium term instead of a goal
for it to achieve over the short term," Lee said.
Some economists have taken the new target, set much higher
than November's annual test inflation rate of 1.0 percent, as
indicating that the BOK would further cut the policy interest
rate to boost inflation.
Between mid-2014 and June this year, the central bank cut
the policy interest rate by a total of 1 percentage point in
four steps. Since June, the rate has remained at a record-low
1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)