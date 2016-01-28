SEOUL Jan 28 South Korea's central bank said on
Thursday inflation at home faces mixed risks from a number of
factors like oil and agriculture, while potentially weak private
consumption adds to the risk of inflation falling below the
central bank's target.
The Bank of Korea said in a regular report on inflation that
the economy is expected to continue its recovery based on
consumption, but there is a high level of uncertainty over its
potential to grow.
The report comes as policymakers rush to address concerns
that domestic consumption may slacken early this year as the
effects of government measures adopted in 2015 to boost consumer
spending taper off.
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho stressed earlier this week the
importance of frontloading government spending in the first
quarter of the year to keep momentum alive.
Downside risks included domestic demand that could turn bad
but also increased competition among oil producing countries
cutting into oil prices, and the global economy cooling and
thereby cutting oil prices further, the central bank report
said. South Korea is a major oil refiner and exporter of refined
products.
Inflation also faced a risk of quickening if oil prices
possibly jumped on increased geopolitical risks in the Middle
East and rising prices at home for agricultural products.
The central bank said farm product prices are likely to keep
rising in the near term as growers of popular vegetables
reduce the land under cultivation to maintain price
competitiveness.
The BOK currently sees inflation at 1.2 percent in the first
half of the year and 1.5 in the latter half. It sees inflation
in 2016 at 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent for 2017.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)