SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's central bank said
on Wednesday it was setting its new three-year inflation target
at 2 percent, scrapping its current policy of using a targeted
band for consumer prices.
"The Bank of Korea (BOK) will do its utmost to make
inflation stay near the target, and also to lift the economy
from low inflation," said the bank in a statement.
The target band is now 2.5 to 3.5 percent and will expire at
the end of this year. Before the current target, South Korea
used a midpoint of 3.0 percent within a range of 2.0 to 4.0
percent. The new target will be used from 2016 to 2018.
Headline inflation has remained far below the bottom end of
the current band for most of the target's existence, sparking
criticism from lawmakers and local media.
The headline consumer price index (CPI), which the central
bank's current and next target is based upon, is expected to
remain below the new target next year but rise to around 2
percent in 2017 through 2018, the BOK said.
Suh Young-kyung, a deputy governor at the bank told a news
briefing that the new target, rather than an inflation range,
better reflected the bank's willingness to keep inflation steady
at a certain level.
The announcement was made at the same time the finance
ministry said it would start presenting nominal (unadjusted for
inflation) GDP as a regular indicator in the government's drive
for growth.
When asked whether the central bank would start adjusting
interest rates to nudge consumer inflation towards the target,
Huh Jin-ho, director general of monetary policy at the BOK, said
it would be unlikely.
"Inflation can temporarily move up or down due to a number
of reasons and monetary policy can't be changed automatically,"
said Huh.
"I think other methods other than rates could be used, like
efforts to resolve overall structural issues in the economy."
Should actual inflation wander more or less than 0.5
percentage points above the target for at least six months
straight, the central bank governor will be required to hold a
news conference to explain reasons for why inflation moved so
far.
If inflation does not improve past the six-month period, the
BOK will provide additional explanations for the failure every
three months, it said. The target can also be changed should
inflation suddenly be affected by unexpected causes after
discussions with the government.
The 2-percent target number was set as underlying inflation
in South Korea had eased to around 2 percent since 2012 due to
structural economic changes, the Bank of Korea said.
