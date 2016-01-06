SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea received a record high $20.9 billion in pledges of foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2015, government data showed on Wednesday, on surging interest from the United States, China and the Middle East.

The total was 10 percent higher than the record set in 2014, when the FDI pledges stood at $19.0 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Service sector businesses were the top attraction, according to the ministry, with foreigners pledging $14.7 billion in 2015, up 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

Middle East money lay behind a sharp increase in pledges for construction, which totaled $1.6 billion last year.

Pledges for the manufacturing sector, however, suffered a 40.3 percent decline to $4.6 billion in 2015, due to low global oil prices and a weak Japanese yen, the ministry said.

In quarterly terms, South Korea saw $7.6 billion worth of pledges in the fourth quarter, also the highest on record for a three-month period.

Pledges from the U.S. grew 51.8 percent in 2015 from a year ago to $5.5 billion while those from China jumped 66.3 percent over the same period to $2.0 billion, the data showed.

FDI pledged from the Middle East soared 514.1 percent to $13.8 billion, the trade ministry also said, as President Park Geun-hye's state visit to the region in March yielded a surge in investment.

The increased FDI pledges from China were attributed to a bilateral free trade agreement ratified last year.

Meanwhile,FDI pledges from Japan declined in 2015 due to a weakened yen, the ministry said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)