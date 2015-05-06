SEOUL May 6 South Korea aims to boost foreign direct investment into the country by more than 50 percent in three years by easing regulations and focusing support on five industry sectors including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Wednesday FDI in the industrial materials, petroleum products and food processing sectors would also be given strong support through regulatory changes.

South Korea received FDI pledges totalling $19 billion last year, up sharply from $14.5 billion in 2013, and now aims to increase the amount up to $30 billion in 2017, the ministry said.

Despite the sharp rise in pledges last year, South Korea still ranks low among high-income countries in the accumulated amount of FDI compared to the size of its economy.

International surveys by private-sector organisations have repeatedly showed foreigner investers were put off by South Korea's complicated and overlapping regulations in areas such as foreign exchange transactions to employment of foreigners. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)