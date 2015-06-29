SEOUL, June 29 South Korea plans to offer up to
10 years of tax exemptions for overseas stock investment funds
as part of measures to boost its capital outflow to tackle a
record current account surplus, the finance ministry said on
Monday.
Taxes will be exempted on investment and evaluation gains
and currency valuation income from investment in newly
established funds that put more than 60 percent of assets in
overseas stocks, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The current account surplus in Asia's fourth-largest economy
has been surged in recent years, fuelled in part by depressed
domestic demand and weaker global energy prices.
Last year, South Korea posted a record $89.2 billion of
current account surplus but capital outflows amounted to a net
$72.5 billion, official data shows, putting upward pressure on
the won and forcing the central bank to absorb the
surplus.
The current account surplus is projected to rise further
this year to $96 billion, which would set another high and
account for about 7 percent of the annual gross domestic
product, up from 6.3 percent in 2014.
The ministry said in the statement it would also encourage
local institutional investors, such as insurance firms, to
reduce currency hedging on overseas securities investment and
provide financial support for overseas direct investment.
It said the government expected these measures to help spur
overseas securities investment and direct investment by South
Koreans by some $15 billion per year.
The ministry said in another statement it would ease
regulations on cross-border capital movements, such as reporting
requirements for money transfers, a move also seen as aimed at
spurring capital outflow.
