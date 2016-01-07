BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
SEOUL Jan 7 South Korea's stock market operator said on Thursday it held an internal meeting to assess the influence of North Korea's nuclear test and China's stock plunge on local markets after they sent shares down.
"If market volatility spreads, we will launch an emergency response team and focus our efforts to manage the markets," said Korea Exchange in a statement without providing further details.
The main stock index was down 0.8 percent as of 0439 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central must consider "action" to maintain control of euro clearing that happens outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.