SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea is considering extending its current six-hour period of onshore foreign exchange trading by 30 minutes, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

The official added the change will be made in line with an extension in the trading hours for South Korean stocks, which the Korea Exchange plans by year-end. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee and Seunggyu Lim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)