SEOUL, Sept 11 Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Thursday:
AUG JUL JUN
L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.3 +7.4
M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.5 +6.1
Bank lending to households (trln won) +5.0 +3.1 +3.6
NOTE:
- L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. July's growth
was the fastest since a 9.1 percent rise in September 2012.
- M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
- Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month. August lending was the highest since it hit the same
level in December 2012.
