BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
SEOUL, Oct 14 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: SEPT AUG JUL L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.9 +8.2 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.6 +6.5 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.3 +5.0 +3.1 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis