SEOUL, Jan 14 Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
DEC NOV OCT
L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.7 +8.1
M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.3 +7.5
Bank lending to households (trln won) +5.4 +6.0 +6.4
NOTE:
- L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. November's
L-money supply growth stood at its highest since a 9.1 percent
increase in Sept. 2012.
- M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
- The Bank of Korea data attributed the gains to increased
accounts and management profits at brokerages and insurance
companies as well as a bump in short-term bank deposits by
exporters.
- Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month. Bank lending rose by the smallest amount in December
since September last year.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)