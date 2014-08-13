SEOUL, Aug 13 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: JUL JUN MAY L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.4 +7.7 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.1 +6.0 Bank lending to households (trln won) +3.1 +3.6 +2.0 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)