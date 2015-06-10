Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL, June 10 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: MAY APR MAR L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +9.3 +9.0 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +9.0 +8.3 Bank lending to households (trln won) +1.6 +8.7 +4.0 NOTE: - April's L money supply measure - which covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued - rose at the fastest annual pace since June 2012. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month after excluding securitisation of existing loans. Lending in May rose by the smallest amount since January this year. - The Bank of Korea attributed a smaller increase in the household lending during May to a big amount of existing loans transferred to a government agency for securitisation under a government-initiated mortgage refinancing programme. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.