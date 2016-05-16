SEOUL May 16 The Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) lowered its economic growth
forecast for South Korea on Monday, and said the country had
leeway to cut interest rates further.
The OECD said in a presentation that it expected South Korea
to record growth of 2.7 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent
forecast in November, emphasising headwinds the export-driven
economy faces from sluggish overseas and local demand.
It noted the Bank of Korea (BOK) could cut its policy rate
as inflation remains below the 2 percent target, the OECD said.
Many market participants believe the BOK should cut rates to
support economic activity, given weak exports and an ongoing
restructuring of South Korea's massive shipping and shipbuilding
industries.
The BOK kept its policy rate at a record low 1.50 percent
for an 11th straight month last week.
South Korea should "use fiscal policy to sustain growth in
2016-17, while setting policy in a framework that ensures
Korea's long-run fiscal sustainability," the OECD said.
Year-to-date government spending in 2016 has remained mostly
flat since a supplementary budget was drawn up during the second
half of last year. The OECD said inadequate spending could
dampen economic growth.
Late last month, South Korea increased its planned spending
for this year to 96.4 percent of its budget from the original
95.9 percent in a new attempt to address risks to growth.
