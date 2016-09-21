SEOUL, Sept 21 South Korea's finance minister
said on Wednesday said that policy efforts in the second half of
this year will be focused on reviving growth as domestic demand
and exports are still weak.
"The government's policy tools will be focused on supporting
growth sentiment for the second half. We will first focus on
executing the supplementary budget," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting
with other ministers in Seoul.
Commenting on the fallout from the collapse of Hanjin
Shipping, he said a total of 30 vessesls had completed
offloading so far, and added that "it will take some time" until
all issues related to the company are resolved.
