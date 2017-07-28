UPDATE 1-South Korea's industrial output limps in June, service sector gains momentum

* June factory output -0.2 pct m/m s/adj (Reuters poll +1.0 pct)

* June factory output -0.3 pct y/y (Reuters poll +0.9 pct)

* Service sector output +0.5 pct m/m

* Output of memory chips -3.9 pct m/m, petrochemical goods -7.4 pct m/m (Adds analyst comment, details)

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial production declined unexpectedly in June even as exports soared, but manufacturers saw a rebound in domestic demand suggesting growth could be driven by private consumption rather than exports in the second half of the year.

Industrial output fell 0.2 percent in June from May in seasonally adjusted terms, data from Statistics Korea showed on Friday, missing the 1.0 percent rise expected by economists in a Reuters survey.

"The overall manufacturing sector remains weak. Exports by manufacturers seem weaker than the overall shipments growth announced by the customs agency, meaning the actual volume growth of exports could be smaller than shipments announced in value terms," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Output of semiconductors, which saw soaring overseas demand in the past year, declined 3.9 percent in June on-month, while production of petrochemical products also declined 7.4 percent.

"It seems output of semiconductors slipped on base effect, following a boom in memory chip production," Lee said.

A sub-gauge measuring overall inventory levels among manufacturers declined 2.1 percent in June after gaining 1.2 percent in May, suggesting expectations of waning demand ahead.

But service sector output gained 0.5 percent and retail sales gained 1.1 percent on-month, considerably brightening the outlook for domestic demand.

Rebounding retail sales overlap nicely with President Moon Jae-in's five-year policy plans announced earlier in July, in which he pledged to add jobs and raise welfare spending so that more corporate income flows back into households.

Exports have been posting a double-digit growth for six months in a row through June this year while private consumption took its time to recover from months of downturn amid political uncertainty.

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved for a sixth straight month in July and reached a six and a half-year high, while sentiment among manufacturers held steady for August.

"There are more upside factors to growth outlook, and growth will continue to be solid in the months ahead. Recovering exports and improving consumer sentiment, along with the prominent IT sector and upbeat stock markets, are also lifting growth," a Statistics Korea official after the data was released.

On Thursday, the central bank said economic expansion almost halved in the second quarter as export growth in volume terms shrank while building activity slowed.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the second quarter, slowing from 1.1 percent growth in the first quarter.

The finance ministry upgraded this year's growth outlook on July 25 to 3 percent for this year, the highest in three years, as it counts on an 11 trillion won supplementary budget to sustain growth momentum in the second half. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)