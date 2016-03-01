(For full table, please click )
SEOUL, March 2 South Korea's industrial output
in January fell 1.8 percent from December in seasonally adjusted
terms, data showed on Wednesday, lagging expectations as weak
global demand continues to dent the country's manufacturing
sector.
The result follows a revised 0.5 percent gain for December,
with growth revised down from a preliminary 1.3 percent rise
reported earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed.
The median forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts had
tipped factory output to fall by a seasonally adjusted 0.6
percent in January.
In annual terms, output fell 1.9 percent in January,
following a revised 2.2 percent fall in December and compared
with a 2.2 percent drop tipped in the Reuters survey.
Service-sector output in January slumped by a seasonally
adjusted 0.9 percent from the previous month, reversing a
revised 0.9 percent gain in December.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and
Richard Pullin)