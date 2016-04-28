SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's industrial output
fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March from
February, data showed on Friday, falling far behind market
expectations and failing to sustain the previous month's strong
growth.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was
for the industrial output index to edge up by 0.1 percent in
March on a monthly basis.
The February production index was revised slightly downward
to a 3.2 percent gain from a preliminary 3.3 percent rise
reported earlier, which was the fastest gain in nearly six and a
half years.
On a year-on-year basis, industrial output declined 1.5
percent in March after a revised 2.2 percent gain in February,
also lagging the median 0.8 percent gain forecast in the Reuters
survey.
The statistics agency data also showed service-sector output
rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in March on-month
after a revised 0.1 percent rise in February. It was the fastest
pace of growth since late 2014.
