SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's industrial output
rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in May from April,
data showed on Thursday, rebounding from a revised 1.2 percent
fall the previous month when it was dragged down by
semiconductors and car production.
It was far better than the median forecast in a Reuters
survey of economists for a rise of 0.3 percent in May
month-on-month.
The revised April reading was slightly better than a 1.3
percent decline reported earlier, data from Statistics Korea
showed.
