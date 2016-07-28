SEOUL, July 29 South Korea's industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in June from May, data showed on Friday, missing market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for the June industrial output to be 0.2 percent higher than in May. The June reading follows a revised 2.7 percent rise in May, better than a preliminary 2.5 percent gain reported earlier.

On an annual basis, industrial output rose 0.8 percent in June after a revised 4.7 percent gain in May, outperforming a median 0.5 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

The statistics agency data showed service sector output rose by 1.0 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in June on-month after a revised 0.2 percent gain in May.

