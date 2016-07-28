SEOUL, July 29 South Korea's industrial output
fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in June from May, data
showed on Friday, missing market expectations.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
the June industrial output to be 0.2 percent higher than in May.
The June reading follows a revised 2.7 percent rise in May,
better than a preliminary 2.5 percent gain reported earlier.
On an annual basis, industrial output rose 0.8 percent in
June after a revised 4.7 percent gain in May, outperforming a
median 0.5 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.
The statistics agency data showed service sector output rose
by 1.0 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in June on-month
after a revised 0.2 percent gain in May.
